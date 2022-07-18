Cecil R. McCreary, of Brookville, was born on September 20, 1933, in Lincoln (Clay County) Kentucky to Brack and Ethel Swafford McCreary. He served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War and later married Shirley Hollowell in Rockdale, Indiana on December 29, 1962. Cecil worked at Ford for over 38 years and in his spare time enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was passionate about his kids and grandkids activities –never missing a game, or a dance recital and he always looked forward to the next one. On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 88, he passed away at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Those surviving who will cherish Cecil’s memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley McCreary; children, Jan (Joan) McCreary of Indianapolis, Shawn (Joseph) Mullins of Brookville, and Stephen (Jenny) McCreary of Brookville; grandchildren, Tyler Conley, Brittany (Steve) Eviston, Dakota (Kelly) McCreary, Cole McCreary, Taylor McCreary, and Peyton McCreary, and one great-grandchild, Arabella Eviston. Also surviving are siblings, Matt (Linda) McCreary of Columbus, Loretta Miers of New Castle, Janice (Chuck) Atkinson of New Castle, and Joyce (Mark) McCarty of Naples, Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheila, and five brothers, Jim, Joe, Chuck, Chester, and Bill McCreary.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home, 929 Main Street, Brookville. Burial will follow at Laurel North Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the First Baptist Church of Brookville. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a personal condolence, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com. The staff of Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Cecil McCreary.
