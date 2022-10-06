The temperature is dropping, the days are shorter, and the leaves are changing colors. It’s officially spooky season! To celebrate, McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Halloween Pails. The famous trio – McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin – first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgicHappy Meal is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.
The last time the pails were on the menu was 2016. And while they may have vanished for a while, it didn’t stop fans from finding clever ways to keep their spirit alive – from potting plants in them, to making drum beats, to using them as ‘Outfit of the Day’ accessories.
In honor of the return of these throwback Happy Meals, and as a nod to the creativity of its fans, McDonald’s is serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse the Halloween Pail. Check out the ideas from @sidclusive, @beatsbyjblack, @saracampz, @themartinezcasita and @laurdiy! The Halloween Pails also come with skeleton stickers so fans can dress up their pail with spooky designs.
Customers can order any of their favorite McDonald’s Happy Meal® options with the Halloween Pail – it will replace the classic Happy Meal box beginning October 18 while supplies last. This includes the Hamburger Happy Meal, 4 pc. Chicken McNuggets® Happy Meal or 6 pc. Chicken McNuggets® Happy Meal. Halloween Pails will only be available with Happy Meal® orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.