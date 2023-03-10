Clay County Historical Society and the Daniel Boone National Forest Redbird Ranger District are sponsoring a Cemetery Resource Protection Training Program on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Redbird Ranger Station. The program includes a formal presentation in the morning and an outdoor fieldwork session in the afternoon.
The one-day workshop will focus on the management of historic cemeteries from survey to recording, basic maintenance that will keep stones visible and upright, best practices based on sound conservation studies, and outreach efforts to promote awareness and volunteerism. There will also be discussion of Kentucky’s laws based on ownership of historic cemeteries, regulations for abandoned cemeteries, how to list cemeteries on the state’s database for historical resources (Kentucky Heritage Council), and monitoring and site stewardship efforts participants can contribute to in the future.
The workshop is free, but space is limited so make your reservation early. A light lunch will be provided. Comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes are a must. To reserve your spot contact the Clay County Historical Society at ccgnhs@gmail.com or call 606/598-5507 (Thursday, Friday; 9-3).
