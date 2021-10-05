Changes are coming for Clay Countians that receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as “SNAP” or “food stamps.”

The 15% increase in benefits provided temporarily through the pandemic has come to an end, but an increase to the base rate for benefits will provide a boost for those receiving the benefit.

The United States Department of Agriculture estimates that under the re-evaluated formula, families will see on average an increase in benefits of about $36 per person, or $1.20 per day.

The USDA uses four factors when evaluating plans: "current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance and the nutrients in food items."

This re-evaluation is the "first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975," the USDA said.

Recommended for you