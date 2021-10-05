Changes are coming for Clay Countians that receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as “SNAP” or “food stamps.”
The 15% increase in benefits provided temporarily through the pandemic has come to an end, but an increase to the base rate for benefits will provide a boost for those receiving the benefit.
The United States Department of Agriculture estimates that under the re-evaluated formula, families will see on average an increase in benefits of about $36 per person, or $1.20 per day.
The USDA uses four factors when evaluating plans: "current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance and the nutrients in food items."
This re-evaluation is the "first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975," the USDA said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.