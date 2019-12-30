Administrative and pricing changes are ahead for the special license plate program to comply with legislative changes made during the spring General Assembly. At the end of December, the Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing will begin implementing House Bill 341’s modifications to two statutes governing special license plates – the state’s optional license plates manufactured for 44 approved non-profit organizations.
Effective Monday, Dec. 30, motorists purchasing or renewing select special license plates at county clerk offices will be required to pay a $10 charitable donation to the organization represented on the requested plate. Currently, $10 donations are optional. This change impacts 29 special license plates administered under KRS 186.164 to enforce the original intention of the bill. The majority of special license plates created under KRS 186.162, such as military plates, university/collegiate plates and nature plates, already have a donation requirement that will not change once the new legislation takes effect.
The 29 organizational plates with a new donation requirement are :
Alzheimer’s Awareness, Autism Awareness, Breast Cancer Awareness, Kentucky Chiropractic Association, Choose Life, WHAS Crusade 4 Children, Curing Childhood Cancer, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Kentucky Firefighter Association, Friends of Coal, Juvenile Diabetes, Keeneland Association, KEEP Foundation, Kentucky Colonel, Kentucky Dental Association, Kentucky Library Association, League of Kentucky Sportsmen, Linemen, Louisville Zoo, Masonic Order of KY, Norton Children’s Hospital, Quail Unlimited, Rock Cares, Ryder Cup, Share The Road, Smallmouth Bass, Trust for Life and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
New fees for the 29 special license plates, including the required $10 donation, will be $44 at initial purchase and $44 at annual registration renewal. Currently, the cost is $44 at initial purchase including donation and $31 at annual registration renewal including donation. HB 341 adjusted state license fees for initial purchases and renewals causing new pricing to reflect these totals.
The bill also brings administrative changes for organizations requesting plates. Approved organizations will be required to maintain a minimum of 500 registrations annually for the Cabinet to continue production of their plate design.
