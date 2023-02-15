Charlene Eversole, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, February 11th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Charlene was born in Manchester, KY on September 13, 1954, a daughter of the late Elzie and Lizzie Wagers Eversole.
Charlene is survived by her children: Georgia Ann Riley Brasher and husband Hershel "David", Willie Ray Riley, and Jamie Riley.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Roschelle Brasher, Victoria Brasher, Travis Riley, Allen Riley, Austin Riley, Irvin Riley, and Jaylee Riley; her great-grandchildren: Jayden Brasher, Keshawn Maxie, Jaxton Brasher, Mason Riley, Aryan Riley, and OJ Riley; and by the following brother and sisters: Elza J. Eversole, Geraldine McKutchin, Nancy Wagers, Cleo Smallwood, and Edith Smallwood.
In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenny C. Riley; and the following brothers and sisters: Arnold Eversole, Georgia Craft, Herman Eversole, Ruthie Eversole, Verlon Eversole, Cledith Smith, and Faye Jean Patterson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 16th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mudlick Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.