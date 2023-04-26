Charlene Robinson Dezarn, age 80 departed this life on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born on Friday, March 19, 1943 in Manchester to Levi and Della (Gross) Robinson. She was a member of the New Beginning Community Church and she was retired from Mid-South Factory.
She leaves to mourn her passing these brothers and sisters: Carl Robinson and wife Edith-Salem, Indiana, Cleveland Robinson and wife Sharon-Salem, Indiana, Brice Robinson and wife Fran-Salem, Indiana, Larry Robinson and wife Ethel-London, KY, Flossie Hensley and husband Lukie-Alexandria, Ky, and Della Sue Gajewski-Munster, Indiana, and special niece: Sherry Reed.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Jack Dezarn, her parents: Levi and Della Robinson and these brothers and sisters: Lindsey Robinson, Junior Robinson, Willard Robinson, Mossie Madden, Oma Harris and Sarah Robinson.
Graveside Services for Charlene Robinson Dezarn will be conducted on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3PM at Brown Mission Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Stevens will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Mission Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community.
