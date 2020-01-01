Charlene Rose Allen, 81, of Corbin, KY, passed away Monday, December 30th, 2019.
Charlene was born in Clay County, KY on January 1, 1938, a daughter of the late Georgia Cecil (Brock) and Dallas Mckinley Campbell.
Charlene is survived by her daughter, Diane Brock and husband Patrick of Corbin; and by two sons: David Allen and wife Charlene, and Kenneth Wayne "Sweets" Allen and wife Vickie, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Smallwood of Corbin; the following grandchildren: David Michael Allen and wife Jennifer, Mary Elizabeth Henson and husband Sam, Kendra Lynn White and husband David, Madelyn Camilla Brock and Nolan Patrick Brock; and the following great grandchildren: Michael Lee Allen, Blake Collins, Adrianna Alexis Allen, Tori Henson and Carson Wayne White.
In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Eugene Campbell and Lorene Gibson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with James Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery at Fall Rock, KY.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, January 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.