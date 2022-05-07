Charles Anthony (Nickie) Young, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at Adventhealth Manchester. Nickie was born Wednesday, September 14th, 1983 to Robert Conley Young and Debbie Spurlock Edwards.
He is survived by his soul mate of 25 years Ashley Marie Sizemore, who is the mother of his daughters Macey McKinsey Young and Emma Grace Young who were the love of his life.
Also survived by father Robert C Young (Shawn), Mother Debbie Spurlock Edwards (Tony) one brother Robert (Robbie) Young and sister Katie Roach (Skyler), one nephew Trent Abner, Parental Grandmother Lucy Washburn Young, and second mom Haley Sizemore.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jeff Spurlock, Barbara Spurlock Moore, Dennis (Bud) Moore, and Conley Young. Nickie also leaves other family and friends to mourn his passing.
The funeral service for Nickie will be held at 4 PM Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Jones and Jeff Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Sunday until the funeral hour.
