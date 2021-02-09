Charles B. Barnard, age 70 departed this life on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born on Saturday, July 15, 1950 in Maynardville, Tennessee to Clarence Edward and Vonnie Brummett Barnard.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Connie Barnard, his daughter: Donna Galbraith and her husband Bobby, his son: Larry Barger and his wife Jennifer as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Marvin Barnard, Leonard Barnard, Clarence Barnard, Raymond Barnard, Bonnie Steen, Geneva Biglin, Tammy Querin, Jody Dubois and Martha Becraft.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Vonnie Barnard, his brother: Robert Barnard and 2 infant twin sisters.
There are no services to be held at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.