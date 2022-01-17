Charles D. Owens, age 86, of West Harrison, Indiana died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness.
Born June 4, 1935 in Clay County, Kentucky he was one of 14 children, born to the late Dan & Perlina (Hornsby) Owens. On February 5, 1972 he and the former Carolyn K. Moning were united in marriage and she survives.
He was retired, having worked in construction and as a mechanic for many years. In his leisure time he enjoyed farming, gardening, and working outside; but most of all he cherished time with his grandsons.
Besides Carolyn, his loving wife of 50 years, survivors include a son, Ray (Amber) Owens of West Harrison, Indiana; two grandsons, Daniel Owens & Adam Owens; six siblings, Douglas (Frances) Owens of London, Kentucky, Alex (Linda) Owens of Moscow, Ohio, William (Dawn) Owens of Beattyville, Kentucky, Lucy (Paul) Wilson of Tyner, Kentucky, Glenna Sizemore of Manchester, Kentucky and Della (Amos) Smith of London, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Florence Roark, Anna Frazier, Mary Catherine Owens; four brothers, James Owens, Roger Owens, Paul Owens, Earl Owens Sr.
Family & Friends may visit from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville.
His brother, William Owens will officiate the Funeral Services at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home in Brookville. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in West Harrison, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Franklin County 4-H Livestock Project Barns or the Drewersburg Volunteer Fire Department. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to serve the Owens family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com.
