Charles Daniel Jackson, 72, of London, KY, passed away Thursday, October 8th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Charles was born on October 24, 1947, a son of the late Oval (Goins) and Irvin Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Jackson of London; two sons: Irvin Daniel Jackson and wife Tammy of Russell Springs, and Roy Wayne Jackson and wife Tammy of Richmond; his grandson, Daniel Jackson, who he raised like a son; and 9 other grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Charles is also survived by three brothers: Robert Jackson and wife Judy of Joliet, IL, Larry Jackson and wife Mary of Oakley, MI, and Carl Jackson of London.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Jackson; his daughter, Kathy Lynn Jackson; and his sister, Louise Isom.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bobby Stevens, David Reynolds, and Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Jackson Cemetery on Lockards Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
