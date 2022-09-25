Charles David "Big Dave" Bowling, 54, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, September 22nd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Big Dave was born in Hyden, KY on May 12, 1968, a son of the late Gillis and Anna Gabbard Bowling.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sheila Kay Hensley Bowling.
Big Dave was very talented, he restored old cars, made knives, and was able to do anything he tried to do.
He is survived by his sisters: Jackie Jackson of Okeechobee, FL, Judy Nolan and husband Johnny of Manchester, Joy Thompson and husband Ronnie of Okeechobee, FL, June Byers of Owenton, KY, and Janet Jones of Oneida.
Big Dave is also survived by his self-appointed son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Robyn Helton, and granddaughter, Mattie Helton; his two little dogs, MoMo and JoJo; and by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Big Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Bowling and Dennis Bowling.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 26th at the Lincoln Gilbert Cemetery in Oneida, KY, with Raleigh Barger and Wade England officiating.
Pallbearers are Kenneth Reed, Jeremy Helton, Joe Younts, Richard Rich, Jeremy Salmons, and Robert George Bishop.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
