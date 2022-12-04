Charles E. “Strawberry” Cottrell, age 84 departed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022 at his daughter’s home. He was born on Tuesday, March 1, 1938 in Manchester to the James A. (Preacher) and Bertha Jones Cottrell.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Diane Bowling Cottrell, his grandchildren: Robert Jason Gross, Leslie Brian Gross and wife Miranda and Julianna Montonya, his great grandchildren: Bryan Gross, Stromie Gross, Lorelei Gross, Eli Gross and Summer Jarvis as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Jack Cottrell, Mack Cottrell, Mildred Smith and Joan Reid and his extended family member Shahawna Dezarn. Strawberry loved hunting and fox hunted for over 67 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James A. and Bertha Cottrell, his wife Lucy Cottrell, his still born son: Terry Wayne Bowling, his sister: Lorene Roberts and his twin sisters: Flossie and Flora Cottrell and his brother: James Cottrell.
Funeral services for Charles E. “Strawberry” Cottrell will be conducted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Claude Gilbert will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Cottrell Cemetery in the Coal Hollow Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
