Charles Ed Keith, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 21st, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Charles Ed was born in London, KY, on August 19th, 1958, a son of Charles and Floretta Edwards Keith. Charles Ed was a lawyer in Manchester, a member of the KY Bar Association, and was a member of Manchester Baptist Church.
Charles Ed is survived by his wife, Sheila Keith of 17 years.
He is also survived by his daughter, Brittney Bowling; by his parents, Charles and Floretta Keith, all of Manchester; his two grandchildren: Chace Smith and Broly Byrd; and by his sister, Vickie Keith Hays of Fort Mitchell, KY; he also leaves behind a host of other friends and family.
Services for Charles Ed will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Ken Bolin and Allen Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery on Sutton Branch.
Visitation for Charles Ed will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 26th, at Britton Funeral Home.
