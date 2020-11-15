Charles Edward Rice, age 71, passed away November 10, 2020, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. Charles Edward Rice was born on March 2, 1949, to the union of Ellis and Bertie Davidson Rice. He leaves to mourn his passing, his sister Lousada and husband Larry Dempsey of Benton, KY. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, a stepdaughter, and the staff at Landmark of Laurel Creek.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Bertie Davidson Rice, as well as the following sisters: Imogene Eggars, Joyce Bowman, Zella Mae Davidson, Sylvia McGowan, and Rose Mary Bowman.
A graveside service was conducted by Soldiers of the Lord on Thursday, November 12, in the Burning Springs Community. Arrangements are entrusted to Britton Funeral Home. The family request donations be made to Britton Funeral Home in lieu of flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.