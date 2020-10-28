Mr. Charles Edward Ruth, age 86 departed this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on Friday, April 27, 1934 in Manchester to Reuben Ruth and Asley Gregory Ruth Harris. He worked with heavy equipment and construction.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Carroll Ruth, 3 children, a granddaughter he raised as his own child, several other grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Reuben Ruth and Asley Ruth Harris and several siblings.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
