Charles F. Reid, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 28, 2021. Charles was born in Manchester, Kentucky on April 3, 1946 to Granville and Daisy Reid. On October 2, 1964, he married the love of his life, Carol J. Riley. Charles worked at H.P Deuscher Company and American Fan Company for many years before retirement. He enjoyed fishing, the company of family and friends and his beloved dog, Cooper.
Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol J. Reid; his sons, Charles Franklin (Rhonda) Reid Jr. and James Michael Reid; his grandchildren, James Michael Lawson, Samuel Nicholas Reid and Makyla Deann Reid; his three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Granville (Aileen) Reid Jr., Kenneth Reid, Phyllis (Jennings) Fields, Leah (J. Harold) Fischer, Brenda Crawford and Sandra Jordan; his in-laws, Ruby Reid, Donna Gail Reid and Mike Marshall; and many other family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Shelby Jean Warren, Shirley Don Reid, Bobby Ray Reid and Peggy Rose Marshall.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio.
Visitation will be held at Rominger Funeral Home, 402 Richmond Road, Manchester, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 5:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.