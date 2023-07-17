Charles Gilbert age 95 of Oneida, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday - July 12, 2023 at Landmark of Laurel Creek. He was the husband of Martha Ann Davidson Gilbert, father of Jennings Gilbert of Somerset, Kentucky John Carmon Gilbert and wife Judi of London, Kentucky, Billy Joe Gilbert and wife Marianne of Oneida, Kentucky, Vickie Joyce Runion of Manchester, Kentucky and Tommy Gilbert and wife Margie of Teges, Kentucky. He was the brother of Grant Gilbert and wife Shirley of Las Vegas, Nevada, also surviving are 11 grandchildren; Kris, Jennie, Kevin, Joshua, John Wayne, Prema, B.J., Ashley, Kimberly, Michelle and Matthew, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Abe and Eliza Jane Couch Gilbert, one son: Freddie Wayne Gilbert and these brothers and sisters: Pharis Gilbert, Isaac Gilbert, Chester Gilbert, Chanie Gilbert Brewster, Estill Gilbert, Mannon Gilbert, Naomi Gilbert Crawford, Colonel Gilbert, Roy Gilbert, Monroe Gilbert and Fred Gilbert.
Funeral services for Charles Gilbert will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday - July 15 2023 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Todd Hicks and Bro. James Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Squire Hensley Cemetery at Oneida, Kentucky. The family of Charles Gilbert will receive friends on Saturday - July 15, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour of 2:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
