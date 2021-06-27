Mr. Charles Glenn Harris, age 68 departed this life on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, June 18, 1953 in Manchester, Kentucky to George and Thelma Smith Harris. He was a retired Mine Safety Analysis and a member of the Church of God Worship Center.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Wilma Jean Harris, his sons: Gavin Harris and Eric Harris and the following brothers and sister: Ernest Harris, Teddy Harris, Estill Harris and Gracie Harris Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Thelma Harris, his sisters: Stella Harris, Viretta Harris, Anna Mae Harris and his infant sister as well as his brother: Stanley Harris and his nephew: Lewis Harris.
A celebration of life for Mr. Charles Glenn Harris will be conducted on Sunday, June 27 at 6 PM at the Church of God Worship Center. Rev. Brad Stevens, Rev. Joey Burns and Rev. Tess Lipps will be presiding. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 4 PM at the Church of God Worship Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
