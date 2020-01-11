Charles Hensley, 67, of Hoskinston, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 31st, at his home.
Charles was born in Beverly, KY on August 24, 1952, a son of the late Letha (Cheeks) and Odes Hensley.
Charles is survived by his sister, Beth Hensley of Hoskinston, KY.
He is also survived by host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Danney Hensley.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 13th at Jack's Creek United Methodist church in Roark, KY, with Coy Duff and Geoffrey Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Bowens Creek Cemetery in Roark, KY.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM on Sunday, January 12th and 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, January 13th at the Jack's Creek United Methodist Church in Roark, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
