Charles Herbert Osborne, 87, of Warbranch, KY, passed away Sunday, January 1st, at his home.
Charles was born in Warbranch, KY on August 8, 1935, a son of the late Harvey and Mahala Gross Osborne.
Charles is survived by his wife, Thelma Napier Osborne of Warbranch, and his sons: Charles Osborne and wife Andrea of Richmond, and Darin Osborne and wife Amy of Lexington.
He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Amelia Osborne and Grayson Osborne; and by a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Clarence Osborne, Roy Osborne, Luther Osborne, Harold Osborne, Herman Osborne, John Calvin Osborne, Elsie Roberts, Marie Asher, and Annalee Sizemore.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Golden Smith, Jr., Taylor Adams and Jimmy Ward officiating. Burial will follow at the Rye Cove Cemetery at Warbranch, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
