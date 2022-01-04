Charles Hill, Jr., 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.
Charles was born in Oneida, KY on February 7, 1970, a son of June Bowling Byers and the late Charles Hill, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Johnson Hill of Manchester; his mother, June Bowling Byers of Manchester; and the following children: Derek Hill and girlfriend Jordan Wombles of Oneida, Devin Hill of Oneida, Christopher Combs of Jackson County, Polly Combs of Jackson County, and Lindsey Louise Combs of Manchester.
Charles is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Leslie Hill of Big Creek, Wesley Hill of Tennessee, Petie Hill of Big Creek, Donald Lee Martin and wife Deb of Bullskin, Rob Spurlock of Lebanon, OH, Teresa Godfrey of Knoxville, TN, Patty Hutcherson of Oak Ridge, TN, and Charle Hill King of Owenton, KY; his mother-in-law, Deena Gilbert Hacker; special friends, Betty Collins and Charlene Gibson; and 10 grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Geoffrey Combs.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tony Bowling officiating and guest speaker, Scott Sams.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
Charles Hill, Jr., 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.
Service information
7:00PM
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
4:00PM
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Charles Hill, Jr.
- New Year's Baby!
- KYTC Scholarship Application deadline approaching
- Brown charged with meth trafficking
- Budget, redistricting top agenda for legislature
- Lt. Governor and Kentucky leaders announce partnerships to bring investment and job creation to Clay
- Clay under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
- Theo Lewis, Sr.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.