Charles Hill, Jr., 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

Charles was born in Oneida, KY on February 7, 1970, a son of June Bowling Byers and the late Charles Hill, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Johnson Hill of Manchester; his mother, June Bowling Byers of Manchester; and the following children: Derek Hill and girlfriend Jordan Wombles of Oneida, Devin Hill of Oneida, Christopher Combs of Jackson County, Polly Combs of Jackson County, and Lindsey Louise Combs of Manchester.

Charles is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Leslie Hill of Big Creek, Wesley Hill of Tennessee, Petie Hill of Big Creek, Donald Lee Martin and wife Deb of Bullskin, Rob Spurlock of Lebanon, OH, Teresa Godfrey of Knoxville, TN, Patty Hutcherson of Oak Ridge, TN, and Charle Hill King of Owenton, KY; his mother-in-law, Deena Gilbert Hacker; special friends, Betty Collins and Charlene Gibson; and 10 grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Geoffrey Combs.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tony Bowling officiating and guest speaker, Scott Sams.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5th at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 6
Service
Thursday, January 6, 2022
4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
