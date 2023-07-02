Charles Lewis, 85, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Saturday, June 29th at UK Medical Center Lexington, KY.
Charlie was born in Manchester, KY on April 7th, 1938, the son of the late Laura Wombles Lewis and William Lewis.
Charlie is survived by three sons: Mitch Lewis of London, Shane Lewis of Manchester (Brenda), and Chris Lewis of Manchester (Sharon). As well as his brother, Pearl Lewis of Sandusky, Ohio and two sisters, Lois Albert of Sandusky, Ohio and Irene Bingham of London. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Rhiannon Lewis, Auston Lewis, and Zach Lewis.
In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sizemore Lewis. By his brothers and sisters, Billy Lewis, Arthur Lewis, Johnny Lewis, Harold Lewis, Glena Sibert, and Debra Swafford.
Services for Charlie will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gibbs & Lewis Cemetery on Horse Creek.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home.
