Charles Mills, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 14th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Charles was born in Manchester, KY on November 20, 1949, a son of the late Mary Jane (Grubb) and Earl Mills.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Smith) Mills; his three sons: Robert Mills, Daniel Mills and Kevin Mills, all of Manchester; and his daughter, Laura Mills Smith and husband Scott of London.
Charles is also survived by his sister, Gearldene Mills of Manchester; and by the following grandchildren: Colton and Kayla Smith, Audrey Smith, Amelia Hoskins and Korey Mullins; the following great grandchildren: Brianna Hoskins, Skyelyn Smith, Allie Smith. Khloe Mullins, Lynsey Cohorn and Haven Mullins.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Mills..
Services were held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Mills Cemetery on Mill Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.