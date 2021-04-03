Mr. Charles Owens, age 73 departed this life on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, August 15, 1947 in Barbourville, Kentucky to Lathern and Axie Crawford Owens. He was a retired coal miner and attended the Irvin Creek Holiness Church and His Amazing Grace Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Sandra Curry Owens, his son: Travis Owens and his wife Emily and his daughters: Brianna Nicole Owens and Desiray Maria Lee Owens. Also surviving are his sisters: Alta Mae Martin, Faye Bumgardner, Shirley Cress and Sue Cornelius as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Lathern and Axie Owens, his sons: Tim Owens, Charles Steven Owens and Jeffrey Wayne Owens and his sisters: Shelby Jean Tuggle and Opal Grubb.
Funeral Services for Mr. Charles Owens will be conducted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers, Rev. Cecil Benge and Rev. Don Hubbard will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
