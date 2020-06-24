Charles R. Henson 68, of Indianapolis, passed away June 19, 2020.
He was born September 30, 1951, in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Floyd and Martha Root Henson. Charles married Velva K. Smith, December 11, 1971. He was the owner of C&R Trucking.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Velva K. Henson; sons, Robert C. Henson and Charles A. Henson; granddaughter, Izabella R. Henson; sisters, Lavena Roark and Eva Mae Eads; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street. There will also be a visitation held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Britton Funeral Home, 27 Old U.S. Highway 421, Manchester, KY.
