Charles Robert Gross age 38, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
He leaves behind his mother, Florrie Hibbard Gross; two children, Scarlett Ailene Gross, and Damien Robert Gross, plus a host family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Gross.
Charles enjoyed the outdoors and he shared that love with his children by taking them down to the creek. His hobbies were fishing and hunting – but Charles never met a stranger - he loved people and truly had a servant’s heart. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Ells Branch Church in Manchester, KY.
Funeral Services for Charles Robert Gross will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Gross Cemetery in Jackson County, KY. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also here at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
