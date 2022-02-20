Charles Wagers, 64, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Monday, February 14th, at the Wildwood Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Charles was born in Hyden, KY on October 17, 1957, a son of the late Steve and Hazel Smith Wagers.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Andrews Wagers.
Charles is survived by his children: Charles Edwin Wagers and Lisa Marie Wagers.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Eddie Wagers and wife Millie of Indianapolis, Leroy Wagers and wife Delora of Jackson County, Oma Mitchell of London, Joyce Holland and husband Benny of Manchester, and Janet Branstutter and husband Wilburn of Manchester; and by a host of grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Wagers; and his brother and sister, Ernie Wayne Wagers and Brenda Estep.
Services were held on Saturday, February 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery at Lost Fork.
