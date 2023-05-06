Charlie Bray “Chalk” age 74 of Rocky Branch, Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday May 4th, 2023 at his daughter’s home.
Chalk was born on Tuesday, June 15th, 1948 to Adrin Bray and Birdie Hubbard Bray Wagers.
Chalk is survived by his children: Angela Adams, Charlene Bowling and husband Edgar, Charles Bray and David Bray and wife Jennifer.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Audrianna Collins, Joshua Roberts, Alicia Roberts, Josh Riley, Aaron Collins, Travis Barrett, Dalton Swafford, Mason Bray, Ryan Bray and Khyrien Bray.
Chalk is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mildred Hall and husband Danny; and special family memebers: Danny and Brenda Medlin, and Robert and Cindy Simmons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Wagers Bray; his parents, and the following brothers and sisters: Louelle Mills, Ernest Wagers, Mary Nancy Bray Wagers, and James Arthur Bray.
There will be no services at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
