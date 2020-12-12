Charlie Daniel Smallwood, 36, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 9th, at his home.
Charlie was born in Manchester, KY on March 2, 1984, a son of Geneva (Wagers) Johnson and Charlie Smallwood.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Geneva and Darrell Johnson; his father, Charlie Smallwood; and his brother, Matthew Bryan Smallwood.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 14th at the Full Faith Church of God in London, KY, with David Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Penn Smallwood Cemetery on Sandhill.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 13th at the Full Faith Church of God in London, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
