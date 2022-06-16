Charlie Minor, Jr. age 63 departed this life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on Monday, November 3, 1958 in Jackson, Mississippi to Charlie Minor, Sr. and Everlean Morris Minor. He was a contractor and a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Carol Smith Minor, his children: Shontreah Minor and R. J. Smith as well as his brothers and sisters: Linda Buford, Jimmie Morris, Teresa Jones, John Minor, William Minor and Evelyn Knox and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Charlie Minor, Sr. and Everlean Minor and his sister: Elizabeth Webster.
There will not be any services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
