Charlie Sizemore, Jr., 59, of East Bernstadt, KY, passed away Friday, June 12th, at his home.
Charlie was born in Manchester, KY on May 27, 1961, a son of the late Rosie (Lawson) and Charlie Sizemore.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Napier) Sizemore; by his daughters: Taketa Ward and husband Matthew of Knoxville, TN, Ashton Craig and husband Eddie of East Bernstadt, KY, Kennedy Sizemore of East Bernstadt, KY, Skyler Sizemore of East Bernstadt, KY, Faith Sizemore of East Bernstadt, KY, Madelyn Sizemore of East Bernstadt, KY, Jersey Sizemore of East Bernstadt, KY, and Crystal Estep and husband Sammy Jr. of Manchester, KY; his son, Dwayne Brock and wife Samantha of Manchester, KY; his grandchildren: Quintin Ward, Bryson Craig, Cecile Craig, Travis Estep, Scotty Estep, Sammy Jr. Estep, II, and Rosanna Brock; and his great-grandchildren: Addison Estep, Travis Josiah Estep, Liam Estep, and Bentley Estep.
Charlie is also survived by two sisters, Myrtle Wagers and Maxine Sizemore; and two brothers: Eddie Sizemore, and Duianne Sizemore.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by the following siblings: Wilma Lee Brock, Patsy Wagers, Joe Sizemore, Lowell Sizemore, and Lizie Howard.
A Celebration of life was held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George Davidson and Carl Allen officiated. Burial followed at the Sizemore Cemetery in East Bernstadt. Pallbearers: Eddie Craig, Stacy Henson, David Smith, William Sizemore, Mike Sizemore, Matthew Ward, and Brandon Howard. Honorary pallbearers: Bryson Craig and Quintin Ward.
Visitation was held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
