Charlie Smallwood, 85, of Hartford, passed away Monday, June 14, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born April 16, 1937, in Clay County, Kentucky, to the late Solly Smallwood and Nancy Jane Sizemore Smallwood.
Charlie retired as a pull machine operator in the oil industry.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Charles Lee Smallwood; two brothers, Burley Smallwood and Walter Smallwood; and two sisters, Froni Collins and Mary Bell Sorrows.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Patricia Smallwood, of Hartford; four sons, Charles “Dean” Smallwood (Pamela Fuqua), of Beaver Dam, Walter Smallwood (Roseanna Fulkerson), of Manchester, Kentucky, Anthony (Christine) Wolford, of Utica, Kentucky, and Thomas Smallwood, of Hartford; one daughter, Shirlyn Hoskins, of Lilly, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Renee Wallace, Sharee Smallwood, Jeffrey Wayne Smallwood, Catherine Smallwood, AJ Wolford, Makayla Smallwood, Karmin Smallwood, Hailee Smallwood, Gerald Lee Smallwood, Darryl Hicks, and Michael Neely; and one sister, Hazel Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, with Bro. John Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit Charlie’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Charlie Smallwood Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
