Charlie Wagers, age 72, of London, KY passed away Saturday, February 13th at his place of residence. Charlie enjoyed going to church and telling people about the Lord. Charlie was born in Manchester, KY on February 26th, 1948, a son of the late Eli and Jane Wagers.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wagers; his two daughters: Charlotte Wagers of Manchester, KY, and Brenda Sue Wagers and fiancé Dennis Cox of London, KY; and one son, Conley Wagers of London, KY.
Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Jonathan Bowling, Tequilla Asher, Cody Asher, Hannah Wagers, and Brittany Wagers; great-grandchildren: Raylenne Bowling and Keziah King; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by one son, Charlie Ray Wagers, and the following brothers and sisters: Sally Wagers, Betty Keen, Della Ball, Dan Wagers, Junior Wagers, and Aurthur Wagers.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Golden Smith, Jr., Garnett Barrett, and Jessie Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, February 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
