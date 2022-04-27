Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 26, 2022 at approximately 10:20 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Ricky Grubb, 34 of Ball Road and Joanne Sizemore, 34 of Paul Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Deputy Arnold attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle around Add Hollow Road. Once Deputy Arnold activated his emergency lights, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway and after being instructed to pull over to the side of the road the driver accelerated the vehicle with intent to evade Deputies. After an approximately 3 mile pursuit Deputies were successful with boxing the vehicle in and the subject was placed under arrest without incident. During the search, Sgt. Gabbard located a plastic baggie of white oval pills inside the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was charged on numerous warrants along with being found in possession of narcotics.
Ricky Grubb, 34 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
• Reckless Driving
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• License to be in Possession
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Improper Equipment
• Improper Registration Plate
• No Registration Receipt
Joanna Sizemore, 34 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
• Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container
