With the holiday season upon us, many like to spend time watching Christmas movies.
This year you’ll have the opportunity to watch a holiday movie produced by a Clay County native!
Robby Sparks, son of Bobby Joe and Phyllis Sparks, of Elk Creek, recently produced the family-friendly, faith-based Christmas film, ‘O Holy Knight’ and is now streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Roku, Tubi, Encourage TV, just to name a few.
The film is based on Terry Cronin’s comic, which is part of the 3Boys Productions, and tells the story of a lovable store clerk who via Christmas magic is thrust back in time, where he is expected to compete in a medieval gladiatorial event known as the “Christmas Game of Champions.”
“It’s a funny, heart-warming tale with an uplifting message that includes the story of Christmas,” Sparks said.
Sparks said he has always loved to tell stories dating back to the days he was a student at Big Creek Elementary.
“I'm really just a storyteller. I've written stories since I was a kid,” he said. “I wrote my first stage play for a 4-H competition at Big Creek Elementary and performed it for the whole school. I even created my own comic strip called "Ask the Ghost" and started a novel called “Indiana Sparks and the Island of No Return” (I still have it, by the way).”
Sparks love of writing and storytelling followed him his entire life.
“As an adult, I've been published in sci-fi and fantasy magazines and anthologies, like my story "Spirit Fire" for the Harlan County Horrors anthology, a tale based in fictional Harlan, Leslie, and Clay Counties,” he said. “Writing made me realize I had a lot of ideas to tell a story visually, which I had done a bit with directing stage plays, but I wanted to try film.”
The Clay County High School and University of Kentucky graduate has worked on various productions, both as an actor and crew, to learn more about filmmaking-camera setup, lighting, sound, scheduling-anything to better understand the scope of what goes on behind the camera and what a director needs to do. That experience led to Sparks creating his own films.
“I started making short films for contests, such as Florida Today’s 90 Seconds to Fame film contest, where having a limited time to tell a story honed my editing skills,” he said. “As you can imagine, you learn quickly to ‘cut the fat’ from your footage and tighten the pace, even if it means taking out a shot you think is the greatest thing in the history of planet Earth (Director Ron Howard has said, "You have to understand one thing about directing, that every project you get involved in, ultimately, is just going to find a way to breaking your heart."). At any rate, my films started winning contests and receiving awards at film festivals.”
One award Sparks received was having his film's original score played live by a full orchestra that was set up at the bottom of the movie theater while the movie played on the screen above. “My camera work also caught people's eyes and this opened doors for me to be brought in on more projects, including a TV series produced by Terry Cronin,” he said. “Each project was a stepping stone to the next and led to Terry asking me to adapt his comic "O Holy Knight!" to film. "O Holy Knight!" has been my biggest project to date.”
The film showed at festivals nationwide, where it was awarded Best Costume Design. Lead actor Christian Barba was nominated Best Actor in two separate festivals. Celtic/Classical Crossover recording artist, Misty Posey, makes her debut as a film score writer, alongside long-time film and television composer, Alex Khaskin (Once Upon a Christmas, Replicant). Also, co-star Jackson Geach, who has appeared in the new Baywatch movie with Dwayne Johnson and in ABC's Fresh Off The Boatand Disney's Just Beyond, plays a great role. There's even a cameo from Annie Travolta, sister of John.
“My company "Sour Orange Films" is based in Texas, but certainly not limited there,” Sparks said. “I’ve shot a couple of music videos in Clay County – “When I’m Gone” by Danny Couch and “Come Along to the Enchanted Forest” by Misty Posey can be viewed on my Sour Orange Films YouTube channel. I look forward to filming more in the mountains of Kentucky. It's an incredibly beautiful place. I hope everyone there knows how lucky they are to call it home.”
Sparks success proves anyone from a rural area like Clay County can chase their dreams and accomplish them!
