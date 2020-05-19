Chasity Lynn Brown, lovingly referred to as Chas, Chasey or Chassy to those that knew her, passed 12:28 PM the 16th of May, 2020. She was 35 years old. Chas was an incredible person. She was hilarious, she was kind and she was strong. She loved going out to eat but not as much as macaronis and tomato juice. She loved taking care of people. She had her babies and she loved her babies more than anything. She really adored cooking for everyone and getting people together and there wasn’t a person she wasn’t happy to see. If you knew Chas, she was your best friend and she never met a stranger. Chas was incredibly good and kind. She would like to be remembered for being a great mother, how much she loved and how she always smelled of roses. She is survived by her husband Shane Spurgeon and their 2 children Ryan Spurgeon and Jordyn Brown of McKee, Ky and her Mommy and Daddy, Brenda and Kevin Brown of McKee, Ky. As well as her “Nother Mother” Marsha Couch of Manchester, Ky. She is also survived by her five sisters; Elisabeth Enrriquez of Lexington, Ky. Aurie Couch of Manchester, Ky. Tabatha Couch of Columbia, Ky. Charli (Cecil) Church of McKee, Ky and Jazzmaun (Michael) Hrycenko of Lexington, Ky. She is also survived by 2 brothers; Alex (Erica) Brown of Fort Riley, Ks. John (Samantha) Brown of Corbin, Ky. She is also survived by special cousins Will (Linda) Couch of Hazard, Ky and Treston Couch of Manchester, Ky as well as a special niece Halli (Jaxon) Spears of Somerset, Ky as well as a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews (that she considered her own children) and aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services for Chasity Brown will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.