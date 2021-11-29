Slide Repair/Realign Project Set to Begin Wednesday, December 1 on a Portion of U.S. 421 and Chat Branch Road in Clay County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a slide repair/realign project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 1 on a portion of U.S. 421 (mile point 13.225) and Chat Branch Road in Clay County.
Chat Branch Road will be closed to traffic from the junction with U.S. 421 for a distance of 0.1 miles toward its intersection with Chop Bottom Road.
Traffic will be detoured along U.S. 421 North to Chop Bottom Road. The detour will be signed to direct traffic through the detour.
This project is to repair the roadway slide on U.S. 421 South (13.200) and to realign the approach to Chat Branch Road for better sight distance and entry. The closure of Chat Branch will extend into Spring, 2022.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area. The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
