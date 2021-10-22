(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – When it comes to a successful season, the Kentucky basketball players would do well to follow their illustrious leader.
At this year’s UK basketball media day, head coach John Calipari sat at the podium in Memorial Coliseum spewing a prodigious amount of his customary preseason drivel. For forty-five agonizing minutes, Coach Cal—entering his 13thseason—showered the media with his random thoughts regarding team expectations, leaving a legacy, and sharing the spotlight with the football program. Of course, with Cal being Cal, he also made all the expected passing references to NIL (good for UK), the transfer portal (good for UK), and communism (not good for UK).
Those who tuned him out early may have possibly missed the most important message of the entire afternoon: for this Kentucky team to be successful, communication is the key. In other words, this Kentucky team needs to talk with one another as if their life (or the season) depended on it. At least on the basketball court, they all need to be chatty cats.
“If you sit on the sidelines and the team doesn’t talk, they stink,” Calipari readily conceded. “That’s a team that stinks. If you sit on the sideline and there’s chatter and they’re talking, ‘Talk to me, talk to me, I’m coming, my man is on the left, go, go, I got you on the backside.’ When you hear that, [it’s] probably a pretty good team.”
When it comes to talking, Calipari certainly practices what he preaches. During interview sessions with reporters, he’s a filibustering machine. Catch him on the practice court, and he’s yelling instructions like there’s no tomorrow. The Hall of Fame coach is now pleading with his players to do the same: talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.
After listening in on the media day player interviews, I think Coach Cal may be facing a bigger challenge this year than many might initially think. Only a handful of players on this year’s team are naturally loquacious. Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington can certainly talk your ear off. Davion Mintz can verbally spar with the best of them. Lance Ware, Jacob Toppin, and Keion Brooks aren’t afraid to flap their gums either.
For the rest of the guys, however, the simple act of talking seemed to me like pulling teeth. To say they’ll quickly become verbal leaders is an outright stretch. Plus, even good natural public speakers need to ramp up their verbal communication skills while on the court.
“It [talking] is something I had to learn,” admitted transfer center Oscar Tschiebwe. “I love to talk, but in the game sometimes, I don’t talk. But these past months, the one thing I used to practice with myself is to talk. Sometimes, somebody is going to set a screen on your teammates. If you don’t scream or you don’t talk, they might get hurt or get stuck in the screen.”
Other than the aforementioned players, everyone else I interviewed appeared a bit on the quiet side—at least behind the microphones. They were cordial, respectful, and sincere in their answers, but it was hard for me to picture them assertively shouting instructions out to their teammates, directing them to a spot on the floor, or dressing them down for not sliding under a pick.
“You have a lot of guys who are natural talkers, and there are some who are not, personality wise,” associate coach Orlando Antigua explained. “Some of the guys need to be a little more chatty.”
This current Kentucky team already possesses a lot of positive vibes: veteran players, solid guards, defenders who are long and lean, players who can shoot the rock, and one of the most capable coaching staffs ever assembled. So, what’s missing?
Hopefully, not the chattiness component. Talking to your teammates can significantly improve chemistry on the court. Sure, you need shooters and scorers, but you can’t win championships without chemistry and communication. You can be sure that’s something Calipari will be harping on in the weeks to come.
They say a team often takes on the character of their coach. If everybody could just be chatty like Cal, this team could be competing for a ninth national championship come March.
Let the chat fest begin.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. His newest Kentucky Basketball book, KENTUCKY PASSION, is scheduled for an October 19th release. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.