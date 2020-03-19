Sitting at home bored? Looking for something to do? The Clay County Public Library may have the answer for you!
Even though the library is closed you can still access ebooks and audio books online through their website!
Here's how:
For a patron to get on the service of the e book/audio book sight they need to go to claycountylibrary.org then:
- Click on services.
- Click on ebooks.
- When it takes you to the sight you need to click sign in.
- Choose Clay County Public Library.
- Put in entire library card in.
- This will sign you in.
If you have a kindle you can borrow a book through their kindle acc. It will give you an option when you download an item after you check it out. If you have an IPAD or other device you will need to download the Overdrive App to your device and it will prompt you to make an e reader acc. That is how you will check out and return items. There are no late fees on ebooks or audio books when using this service.
