Cheryl Lynn Smith, age 54 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born on Sunday, December 15, 1968 in Red Bird to the union of Kenith Smith and Hester (Wagers) Smith. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She leaves to mourn her passing the following children that she raised: Xavier Adams, Jaythan Adams and Damien Jackson; and these brothers and sisters: Marlene Salyers Pennington and husband Charles, Tammie Marcum, Sherry Smith (twin sister), Jim Chad Smith and wife Penny, Reece Smith and wife Teresa, and she loved as a brother: Robin Lovins and wife Mary; sister-in-law: Mae Smith; and the following nieces and nephews: Stephanie Mitchell, Jason Marcum, Anthony Marcum, Richard Marcum, Destiney Marcum, Bradley Smith, Brent Smith, Brandon Smith, Faith Morgan, Abigail Smith, Micheal Darrell Wagers, Shane Smith, Patrick Wagers, Whitney Smith, Shana Smith, Tyler Smith, Kenneth Wayne Smith, Kimberly Jackson, and Veronica Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Hester Smith; her sisters: Felisida Smith, Veronica Smith, her father: Kenith Smith and her brother: Kim Smith and brother-in-law: Richard Marcum.
Funeral Services for Cheryl Lynn Smith will be conducted on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2 PM at the Old Pathway Pentecostal Church. Rev. Jerome Eversole, Rev. Ted Eversole, Rev. James Wagers and Kathleen Wagers will be presiding. Burial will follow in “The Lord is My Shepherd” The Jehovah Shalon Cemetery in London, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after 6 PM and Friday all day at the Old Pathway Pentecostal Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.