D. Chester Sparks was Oneida Baptist Institute’s (OBI) seventh president, serving from 1948 to 1962. Sparks, the oldest of five children, was born in 1893 on Sexton’s Creek, just 10 miles from Oneida. His father, Israel Sparks, had grown up with the feuds in Clay County — owning a gun and knowing how to use it were necessities. His reputation of being a crack shot and a deputy sheriff did not save him from ambush as he was walking home from Burning Springs when Chester was only 9 years old.
Chester’s mother was unable to support five children and was forced to send the three oldest to the Masonic Children’s Home in Louisville. Chester lived at the Masonic Home for six years and completed the eighth grade before he returned to Clay County.
At age 16, Chester left the orphanage to return home to finish his education. After working as a farm hand for 25 cents a day and saving $11, Chester walked to OBI with his money and handed it to Principal John Henry Walker and announced, “This is all I have. I want to go to school.”
Mr. Walker told him to keep his money for books and other things that he would need. That was the beginning of Chester’s high school education, which he would finish three years later. Sparks married Mattie Mae Peters and they had five children.
Chester taught for several years in one-room schools. Between terms, he returned to OBI where he enrolled in the normal school for the training of mountain teachers. Chester felt God’s calling to the ministry and in 1923 was ordained as a Baptist minister. He pastored several churches. During his pastorate of the First Baptist Church in Harriman, Tenn., his wife died. Four years later, he married Zella Mai Collie, better known as “Mai Mai.”
In 1941, Sparks was called to be pastor of Horse Creek Baptist Church in Manchester, Ky., and his ties with Oneida were renewed. In 1948 Chester Sparks was asked to be the president of Oneida Baptist Institute.
Many improvements were made to the school during the Sparks’ administration. A new gym and a new girls’ dormitory were built. Enrollment increased by 75 percent and the spiritual life of the school was also strengthened.
Students from the Sparks’ years knew that “Papa” and “Mai Mai” were a team. “Papa” spoke softly and “Mai Mai” carried the big stick. Others called Sparks “Preacher.” He had a vision for a school that would accept boys and girls whether they could pay or not. He could see potential in every boy and girl regardless of their backgrounds and knew that God’s love and mercy could change lives.
OBI stands on the shoulders of giants of the faith like Chester and Mai Mai Sparks. Thank you for standing with us.
Larry Gritton is president of Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida. Ky.
