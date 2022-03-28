Chester Stewart, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, March 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Chester was born in Buzzard, KY on September 30, 1939, a son of the late Carlo and Mable McCreary Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Napier Stewart.
Chester is survived by his son, Wayne Stewart and wife Rebecca of Elkhart, IN, and his daughter, Wilma Carner of Georgetown.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Carl Stewart of Goose Rock, Paul Stewart of London, Oliver Stewart of Otter Creek, Rose Mae Napier of Goose Rock, and Ella Mae Smith of Goose Rock; and by four children and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Chester was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Ray Stewart, Roy Stewart, Troy Stewart, and Marie Napier.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 31st at the Garrard Pentecostal Church, with Paul Stewart and Paul Franklin Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30th at the Garrard Pentecostal Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
