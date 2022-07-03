Chester Williams, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, June 30th, at the Hyden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hyden, KY.
Chester was born in Manchester, KY on June 23, 1942, a son of the late Shirley and Annie Dunaway Williams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Johnson Williams.
Chester is survived by his children: Matthew (Katie) Williams of Jackson County, Jerry (Regina) Williams of Manchester, and Linda (Phillip) Hubbard of Oneida.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Brittany Williams, Tiffany Williams, Jerrica Mitchell, James Smith, Don Jacob Smith, Kasie Smith, Daniel Hubbard, Holly Ray, and Amanda Bowling; and by 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Chester was preceded in death by his son, Chet Williams and his grandson, Joseph Hubbard.
Services were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Charlie Hubbard and Don Hubbard officiating. Buriall followed at the Williams Cemetery on Chop Bottom.
