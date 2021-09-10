Cheyenne Gambrel, age 57 departed this life on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the U. K. Medical Center in Lexington. She was born on Sunday, October 13, 1963 in Manchester, Kentucky to Orale Jackson and Opal (Jackson) Jackson. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Darrell Gambrel and two children: Samantha Garrison and husband Jeremy and Brandy Gambrel and four grandchildren: Jaden Gambrel, Jace Garrison, Hunter Rawlings, and Tori Madison Gambrel. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Donald Jackson, Wilma Webb, and Betty Hoskins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Orale and Opal Jackson, her brothers and sister: Wendell Jackson, Wilson Jackson, and Teresa Hoskins.
Funeral Services for Cheyenne Gambrel will be conducted on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Clay Bishop will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Stewart Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 2:00 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
