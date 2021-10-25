Three face charges after a mailman reported a male child wandering around in the road on Paces Creek.
Taylor Smith was delivering mail around 11:18 a.m. last week when he saw the child on Hamm Hollow Road near the residence of Monica Carr.
According to the report filed by state trooper Jarrod Smith, Carr was administering first aid to the child in her driveway.
The child, in a diaper, but no age listed, had cuts on its body and human feces all over it as it was wearing a dirty diaper that was hanging down full of feces.
Police immediately notified Clay Emergency Services and Social Services at the residence.
The trooper spoke with Mrs. Carr and the mail man and neither knew where the baby had come from. Mrs. Carr said she was in her living room and the child just came in her front door. The mail man told police he saw the child at another house just prior to that. He delivered the mail to a next-door residence and found the child with Mrs. Carr and called 911, the report stated.
Trooper’s Smith and Don Trosper upon further investigation learned the child may be from a residence at 44 Warrior Hill Road.
The troopers went to the residence and knocked loudly several times and encountered a pit bull at the door of the trailer. After several knocks, police say Ethan Frary, 23, of Manchester, came to the door.
Officers showed him a photo of the child and Frary said yes, the child did live there, and he was its uncle. The child’s mother, Marie Herbert, 29, of Manchester, came to the door also, police say.
The officers asked where the father was, and they said he was in the bed asleep and advised that they had just woke up.
The officers proceeded to the bedroom where they found Johnny Herbert, 31, of Manchester, asleep and they proceeded to wake him up.
“None of them knew anything about where their child was,” Smith stated on the citation. “I arrested the mother and father and took them to my cruiser.”
The troopers then talked with the uncle, and he advised them that another infant was in the home and another child at school.
“I had Ethan caring for the infant child while we waited on social services to arrive,” Smith said.
The uncle then showed them the room where the child they found stayed. The door was locked on the room from the hallway as Ethan opened it. Police found a busted window and determined that was how the child escaped the room. Police found food laying in the floor, dry wall torn from the walls and open electrical outlets. Police asked the uncle how the damage occurred, and he said the child had done it.
Trooper Smith asked how often the child was locked in the room and the uncle said, “when he acted out, they locked him in the room” and admitted to locking him in the room himself.
The uncle was immediately placed under arrest.
During the interview with the parents, they told the trooper they locked the child in the room at night. The father said the child was sick at school and he picked him up around 9 a.m. that morning. He further said when they got home the child locked the door and went into his room.
All three children were taken by social services.
The three adults were lodged in the Clay County Detention Center on charges of criminal abuse 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.