A Lawrenceburg, Ky., man, David Allen Kiper, 34, was sentenced to 276 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove, for the production of child sexual abuse material.
According to Kiper’s plea agreement, on March 31, 2021, law enforcement received a referral from the Australian Federal Police, in reference to a subject posting on a Russian website associated with the sexual exploitation of children. In an interview, Kiper admitted to using the Russian website to download sexually explicit images of children from the internet. Kiper further admitted that he had multiple sexually explicit images of children on his phone and to having a sexual interest in children. Kiper also admitted to producing a video of himself sexually abusing a three-year old minor.
Kiper pleaded guilty in August 2022.
Under federal law, Kiper must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
