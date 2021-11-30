FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – An Indiana man has been arrested in a child predator sting operation conducted by investigators with the Attorney General’s office, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that the partnership led to the arrest of Trai Kendall, 23, of French Lick, Indiana, for alleged child exploitation charges.
Kendall was taken into custody and charged with one count each of prohibited use of an electronic communications system (a Class D Felony punishable by up to five years in prison), and attempted promotion of a minor in a sex performance (a Class C Felony that carries a maximum penalty of ten years).
Cameron says his office is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to proactively locate and apprehend child predators.
Kendall was lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center, and his bond is set at $15,000.
