The Clay Fiscal Court sent a message Thursday that children are our future and drug prevention was needed badly.
The court was discussing the distribution of Opioid Settlement money. The county’s share of the state lawsuit is just over $1.7 million to be distributed over a 14-year period.
The first allotment to the county is for $361,918.00. An application process was held for distributing the funds. A three-person committee reviewed all applicants and made recommendations to the court for a final decision.
Over $1 million was requested in the applications, according to Dr. Deann Allen.
“A group of three individuals looked over the grants and worked on the value for each,” Allen said. “Some of the items requested are not eligible to be paid for through this grant.”
Large amounts were requested by the Clay Board of Education and Volunteers of America.
First district magistrate Russell “Rabbit” Smith said he wanted to give the school board what they requested during the grant process.
“The kids are our future, and we need to do whatever we can for them,” Smith said.
Fifth District Magistrate Jerry Combs added the court needed to look more at prevention of substance abuse than rehabilitation.
“We need to look at prevention for these kids,” Combs said. “I see this every day in the school system, and they need our help.”
The board recently created their own police department of School Resource Officers and received no additional funding from the state, even though legislators created a mandate for officers within the schools. The board requested funding for School Resource Officer’s salaries, two mental health counselors and a drug prevention program, taught by the school resource officers.
Superintendent William Sexton was in attendance and explained what the plans were for the money.
“We have three officers in the schools right now and are looking to hire more,” he said. “We also want to hire two mental health counselors in addition to our two social workers we fund, to work within the schools to help students dealing with drugs. We have a lot of anxiety within our students following COVID. We are doing everything we can to combat this.”
As for additional funding beyond the grant, the board is committed to funding the positions.
“The board is fully committed to long-term funding to keep all these positions within our school system,” Sexton said.
The recommendation from the committee was to fund the board $80,000.
Volunteers of America was originally slated for $200,000. The court felt they amounts needed adjusted.
“We’ve got to give them (the board) every penny we can to help our kids,” Combs said. “We need to adjust the recommendations.”
The court changed the amount to $200,000 as requested by the board and gave Volunteers of America $100,000.
The court declined two applications and approved the following:
•Thompson Scholar Program- $29,000.
•Clay County Detention Center-$22,000.
•The Pentecostals-$5,450.
•Celebrate Recovery-$4,810.
A detailed announcement on how the money will be used in each of the programs is coming soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.